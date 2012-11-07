Orbitz posts higher quarterly profit

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 7 Orbitz Worldwide Inc said Wednesday that profit rose in the third quarter, as growth in hotel and vacation package revenue offset falling air travel revenue and it cut operating expenses.
The online travel agency said quarterly net income came to $14.8 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $11.2 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: