公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日

Orbitz posts higher quarterly profit

Nov 7 Orbitz Worldwide Inc said Wednesday that profit rose in the third quarter, as growth in hotel and vacation package revenue offset falling air travel revenue and it cut operating expenses.

The online travel agency said quarterly net income came to $14.8 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $11.2 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

