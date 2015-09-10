Online lending tech firm Orchard Platform raises $30 million

| Sept 10
Sept 10 Orchard Platform, which provides
technology and infrastructure to online lenders, said on
Thursday it raised $30 million in a recent round of funding,
becoming the latest marketplace lending company to attract
investment.
The New York-based company said venture capital firm Thrive
Capital led the round and new invesors also included former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc president Jon Winkelried, Victory
Park Capital and Thomvest Ventures.
Orchard's existing investors include former Thomson Reuters
Corp CEO Tom Glocer and ex-Morgan Stanley CEO
John Mack as well as venture firms Spark Capital, Canaan
Partners, QED Investors, NYCA and Conversion Capital, who all
also participated in the round.
The latest raise brings Orchard's total investment to $44.7
million.
"Marketplace lending has been validated as kind of the
future of how credit is going to be extended," Orchard CEO Matt
Burton said in an interview. "Investors have been embracing
companies in the space."
The number of online lenders to consumers and small
businesses has expanded rapidly in the last several years as an
alternative to traditional banks. New regulations following the
financial crisis have reduced the ability of banks to lend in
certain areas.
Investment in the space has also taken off rapidly following
the IPOs of LendingClub Corp and On Deck Capital Inc
.
Earlier this week, student lending platform CommonBond said
it had raised $35 million.
Small business lender Bond Street said in June it had raised
$110 million in a mix of debt and equity funding.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)