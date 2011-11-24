Orco revenue falls on lack of commercial development sales

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PRAGUE Nov 24 Revenue at developer Orco Property Group ORCO.PA ORCOsp.PR fell to 117.4 million euros for the first nine months of the year from 213.7 million euros a year ago, the company said on Thursday.
The drop in sales was a result of the absence of major commercial development sales and Orco's repositioning from mass residential development to specific locations developments, it said.
Net loss attributable to owners of the company was 39.6 million euros, after a profit of 241.9 million euros a year ago. The sharp drop was partly due to a one-off gain from debt revaluation that Orco booked last year.
Another reason was a net loss in the third quarter from foreign exchange differences mainly on the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty and from other net financial results mainly on interest rate derivative instruments.
The Luxembourg-based company also said it aimed to achieve revenues between 150-160 million euros for the whole of 2011, excluding a potential sale of an office building in Germany's Dusseldorf which it plans to complete in the coming months. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Bernard Orr)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.