Delta jet with engine trouble lands safely in Portland, Oregon

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 A Delta jet with engine trouble has safely landed in Portland, Oregon, an NBC affiliate in Portland reported on Friday.
The plane landed at the Portland International Airport with fire crews in place. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Joseph Ax and Susan Heavey)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.