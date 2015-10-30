版本:
Delta jet with engine trouble lands safely in Portland, Oregon

Oct 30 A Delta jet with engine trouble has safely landed in Portland, Oregon, an NBC affiliate in Portland reported on Friday.

The plane landed at the Portland International Airport with fire crews in place. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Joseph Ax and Susan Heavey)

