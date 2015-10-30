UPDATE 3-Delta jet with engine trouble lands safely in Portland, Oregon

(Adds details from Federal Aviation Administration)

Oct 30 A Delta airliner returned safely to Portland International Airport with possible engine trouble on Friday, a Delta Air Lines statement said.

The crew of Delta Flight 1831 from Portland, Oregon, to Salt Lake City, Utah, chose to return to Portland after receiving an indication of a possible problem with one of the aircraft's engines, the statement said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the flight "declared an emergency stating engine trouble."

The plane, a Boeing 757 with 169 passengers and six crew members, landed without incident and taxied to the gate where maintenance technicians evaluated it, Delta said.

The plane returned to the airport at 7 a.m. (1400 GMT), nearly 40 minutes after taking off, according to the FAA and FlightAware.com.

Fire and emergency personnel were standing by for the plane's return. There were no injuries, according to Port of Portland spokesman Steve Johnson.

Travelers were to be put on alternate flights, Delta said. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales, Barbara Goldberg, Joseph Ax, Katie Reilly and Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Writing by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Bill Trott)