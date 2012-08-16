版本:
New Issue-O'Reilly Automotive sells $300 mln in notes

Aug 16 O'Reilly Automotive Inc on
Thursday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    JPMorgan and U.S. Bancorp were the active joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.8 PCT     MATURITY    09/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.627   FIRST PAY   03/01/2013
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.845 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/21/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

