Orient Express shares could rise 50 pct in coming years

NEW YORK May 12 Shares of Orient-Express Hotels
Ltd could rise by as much as 50 percent in the next two
to three years, according to a story in the Barron's May 13
edition.
The report cited Cove Street Capital Chief Investment
Officer Jeffrey Bronchick who said that the stock could be worth
as much as 17 percent in two to three years if the luxury hotel
chain's Chief Executive John Scott can execute on plans he has
laid out.
Barron's said Scott aims to generate $50 million to $70
million from selling non-core assets in the next two years.
Orient-Express shares closed at $11.59 on New York Stock
Exchange on Friday.