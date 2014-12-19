版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 14:29 BJT

BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding to sell 34 pct in Photoglob AG to Buchzentrum AG

Dec 19 Orell Fuessli Holding AG

* To sell minority stake of 34 percent in Photoglob AG to Buchzentrum AG as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1wJRSFh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
