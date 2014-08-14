BRIEF-Orell Fuessli Holding reports H1 net revenues of CHF 131.2 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 14 Orell Fuessli Holding AG : * Says net revenues of CHF 131.2 million in H1, increase of 2.1% compared to
same period of previous year (CHF 128.5 million) * Says H1 outcome at EBIT level was CHF -4.0 million, a significant improvement
compared to the second half of 2013 * Says H1 group net loss CHF 4.0 million versus net loss CHF 2.1 million year
ago * Says H1 total operating income of CHF 137.6 million versus CHF 132.0 million
in H1 2013 * Source text-bit.ly/Xj0LHS * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.