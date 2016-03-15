UPDATE 1-Orexigen buys U.S. obesity pill rights from Takeda, partners Valeant

(Adds details, shares)

March 15 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc said it agreed to buy the U.S. rights to its flagship obesity drug from partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and will tap Canada's Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc to sell the pill in parts of Europe.

Orexigen's shares jumped about 30 percent to 91 cents before the bell on Tuesday.

The company said it would pay Takeda $60 million to acquire the drug, which is sold as Contrave in the United States and as Mysimba in the European Union.

The transaction is expected to close later this month but Takeda will continue to sell the drug in the United States during a six-month transition period.

The distribution agreement with Valeant includes 12 European Union countries where the drug has secured approval and extends to several non-EU countries where Valeant will apply for marketing authorization.

Orexigen said it expects Valeant to launch in the 12 EU countries in the second half of this year.

The drug cleared for sale by the Food and Drug Administration in September 2014 is one of the four treatments approved to fight obesity in the United States. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)