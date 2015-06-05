Orexigen, Takeda file suit against Actavis to stop generic diet pill

June 5 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc and partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said they had filed a lawsuit against Actavis Plc to block a generic version of diet-pill Contrave.

The lawsuit, filed at a Delaware district court, alleges that Actavis has infringed patents on Orexigen and Takeda's weight-loss treatment.

Contrave is one of the three weight-loss pills that were expected to gain quick ground in the market to reduce body weight in obese patients.

The other two treatments recently approved for weight loss are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc's Belviq and Vivus Inc's Qsymia.

Contrave has been in trouble since March, when an unauthorized release of early data from a study looking into risks of developing heart problems on taking the drug prompted the company to abandon the study.

Takeda, which co-developed the drug and is responsible for selling it in the United States, launched a formal dispute in May, asking Orexigen to pay the entire cost of a new heart risk study.

The United States is among the top five countries with the highest population of obese people, according to the World Health Organization. More than 600 million people were obese worldwide as of 2014.

Actavis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have already filed for marketing approval of Qsymia's copy cat version. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)