Orexigen, Takeda file suit against Actavis to stop generic diet pill

June 5 Orexigen Therapeutics Inc and
partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said they had
filed a lawsuit against Actavis Plc to block a generic
version of diet-pill Contrave.
The lawsuit, filed at a Delaware district court, alleges
that Actavis has infringed patents on Orexigen and Takeda's
weight-loss treatment.
Contrave is one of the three weight-loss pills that were
expected to gain quick ground in the market to reduce body
weight in obese patients.
The other two treatments recently approved for weight loss
are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc's Belviq and Vivus Inc's
Qsymia.
Contrave has been in trouble since March, when an
unauthorized release of early data from a study looking into
risks of developing heart problems on taking the drug prompted
the company to abandon the study.
Takeda, which co-developed the drug and is responsible for
selling it in the United States, launched a formal dispute in
May, asking Orexigen to pay the entire cost of a new heart risk
study.
The United States is among the top five countries with the
highest population of obese people, according to the World
Health Organization. More than 600 million people were obese
worldwide as of 2014.
Actavis and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
have already filed for marketing approval of Qsymia's copy cat
version.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)