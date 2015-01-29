UPDATE 1-Mexico's Soriana to raise capital after Comerci deal

(Adds Comerci conference call)
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican supermarket chain
Soriana said on Thursday it would try to raise
between $500 million and $600 million in capital, and sell
assets, after announcing it would buy most of rival Comercial
Mexicana.
No.2 supermarket chain Soriana said on Wednesday it will buy
160 stores from the fourth largest, Comercial Mexicana, for
$2.66 billion.
Soriana Chief Executive Ricardo Martin told a conference
call on Thursday the company will reduce its debt over a
four-year period, partly by raising the capital and by selling
between $100 million and $120 million of assets.
After the deal, Comercial Mexicana, known locally as
Comerci, will be left with just 40 stores and some other assets
that it will spin off to create a new company less than a
quarter of its original size.
Comerci Chief Financial Officer Jose Calvillo said on a
separate conference call that the company would focus on giving
the spinoff financial flexibility, and that it was not currently
planning a dividend.
He added that the company was open to making acquisitions,
including of regional chains.
In August 2014, Comerci sold its restaurant business to
retailer Grupo Gigante for $81 million. Castillo
said on Thursday he expected that sale to be completed by the
end of February.
In afternoon trading, Comerci shares were down 6.13 percent
at 46.13 pesos, while Soriana shares were down 3.01 percent at
36.15 pesos. Mexico's blue chip IPC index was down 0.64
percent.
