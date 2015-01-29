版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 11:24 BJT

Mexico's Comerci to sell 160 stores to Soriana for $2.7 bln

MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana has agreed to sell the business and operation of 160 stores to rival Soriana for 39.19 billion pesos ($2.66 billion).

Comercial Mexicana, known locally as Comerci, said that the sale of the stores, including the mass-market Mega and Bodega Comercial Mexicana formats, will allow it to focus on its other brands where it sees greater growth opportunities.

($1 = 14.7212 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
