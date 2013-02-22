Oriel CEO leaves after strategy clash

LONDON Feb 22 Oriel Securities, one of London's
niche stockbroking and corporate advisory firms, said Chief
Executive David Knox had left after just five months in the role
after a clash over strategy.
Founder and former CEO Simon Bragg will return as interim
CEO with immediate effect, Oriel said in a brief statement on
Friday.
"This follows David Knox's decision to step down as a result
of divergent strategic ambitions," the statement said.
Oriel did not return calls for comment. It said Knox was not
available and he did not immediately respond to an email.
Oriel poached Knox from U.S. bank J.P. Morgan last
June to head its equities business, but he was then named
interim CEO and the role became permanent in September.
Bragg returned from a sabbatical to be head of corporate
finance when Knox became CEO. In that role he took
responsibility for corporate clients.
Knox told Reuters in September he wanted to attract analysts
and ramp up its coverage of larger firms to plug gaps left by
bulge-bracket rivals cutting back in Europe.
Oriel was founded in 2002 and is owned by its staff. It has
about 135 employees and specialises in advising mid-sized firms,
with about 60 corporate broking clients.
Oriel said David Robins would remain as chairman.