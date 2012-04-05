Oriel poaches new equities head from Cazenove

LONDON, April 5 Oriel Securities, one of several
niche investment banks operating in Britain's City of London
finance district, has poached David Knox from rival JP Morgan
Cazenove to run its equities division.
Oriel said Knox, who joined Cazenove in 1994, would arrive
in June to become its new head of equities.
"David's excellent equities background, pedigree and
institutional client relationships will significantly enhance
Oriel's business," Oriel Securities Chief Executive Simon Bragg
said in a statement.
Knox had been head of equity research and a member of the
executive committee while at JP Morgan Cazenove.