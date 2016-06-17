China broker Orient Sec to launch up to $1.15 bln HK offer on Monday-IFR

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
HONG KONG, June 17 Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co, which has an investment banking joint venture with a unit of Citigroup Inc in China, plans to launch its up to $1.15 billion share offering in Hong Kong on Monday, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.
Orient Securities, which filed for the Hong Kong listing under the name DFZQ, plans to sell the shares in an indicative range of HK$7.85 ($1.01) to HK$9.35 each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said on Friday.
The company didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans. ($1 = 7.7590 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.