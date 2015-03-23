版本:
Citi-linked China broker surges 44 pct in Shanghai debut after $1.6 bln IPO

SHANGHAI Mar 23 Chinese brokerage Orient Securities Co's shares rocketed 44 percent in their Shanghai debut on Monday, the most allowed in one day, after it raised 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in the mainland's biggest listing since 2011.

The surge came after the broker's initial public offering (IPO) was 90 times oversubscribed in a $150 billion investor rush last week.

Shares of Orient Securities opened at 12.04 yuan, 20 percent above their IPO price of 10.03 yuan per share triggering a temporary halt. Once trading resumed they shot up and by 0130 GMT were trading at 14.4 yuan per share, up 44 percent, the biggest change allowed in a day's trading under Shanghai bourse rules.

The listing by Orient, a joint venture partner of a unit of Citigroup Inc, was the largest since Power Construction Corp of China Ltd raised $2.1 billion in 2011.

Everbright Securities sponsored the IPO, the funds of which Orient will use to bolster working capital and expand business. ($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
