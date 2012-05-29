Australia's Origin eyes near $1 bln share sale-sources

SYDNEY May 29 Australia's Origin Energy is considering a share sale worth close to A$1 billion ($985 million) as it inches closer to the final investment decision over the second phase of its Australian LNG project, two sources with direct knowledge said.

JPMorgan and Macquarie are tipped to be among underwriters for the share sale, the sources said, without elaborating on whether underwriting mandates have been signed or Origin would opt for a rights offering or a placement.

The sources declined to be named as talks are confidential.

A share sale could be launched as early as mid-June, subject to market conditions and investor feedback, they said. The proceeds would go towards Origin's share of equity contribution to its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, they added.

An Origin spokesman said the company did not comment on rumour or speculation. A spokesman for JPMorgan and a spokeswoman for Macquarie declined to comment.

Last week, Origin said it secured $8.5 billion in project finance from export credit agencies and commercial banks for the second phase of APLNG in Queensland state.

A final investment decision is expected this year. Origin could also sell down further equity in the project to help fund the second phase of the project, one of the sources said.

Origin and ConocoPhillips each own 37.5 percent of APLNG, which is estimated to cost about $14 billion for the first part of the project, while China's Sinopec holds the rest.