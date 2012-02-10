Origin Agritech sees 2013 China approval for its GMO corn

BEIJING Feb 10 China-based Origin Agritech Ltd said it expects the Chinese government to approve its genetically modified organism (GMO) corn for production in 2013, its chairman Han Gengchen said on Friday.

Once approved, the U.S-listed firm expects the acreage for its phytase corn to account for 10 percent of the country's total corn acreage within 10 years, Han told an industry conference in Beijing.