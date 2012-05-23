Origin raises $8.5 bln for Aus LNG project

SYDNEY May 24 Australia's Origin Energy
said on Thursday it has secured $8.5 billion in project
finance from export credit agencies and commercial banks for a
natural gas project, joining rivals in increasingly tapping
Export-Import banks for funding.
Origin, which is developing the Australia Pacific LNG
(APLNG) project in Queensland state, said the Export-Import Bank
of China, the Export-Import Bank of the United States and a
syndicate of Australian and international banks would provide
funding for up to 17 years.
The latest round of fund raising adds certainty to the
second phase of the project, for which a final investment
decision is expected this year.
Origin and ConocoPhillips own 37.5 percent of the
APLNG project, which is estimated to cost $20 billion, while
China's Sinopec holds the rest.
Australia has nearly $170 billion of liquefied natural gas
export projects under construction, with plans to add more than
80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG production before the
end of the decade.
While there is strong demand for the gas, funding is turning
into a challenge as volatile markets curb banks' appetite for
project financing, pushing developers to sell stakes and raise
debt from Export-Import (EXIM) banks.
State-owned EXIM banks are often willing to provide funding
for large projects that will enable their countries to secure
supplies of crucial commodities.
Britain's BG has invited bids to sell about a fifth
of its Australian LNG projects. Earlier this month Woodside
Petroleum sold a 14.7 percent stake in one its LNG
projects for $2 billion to Japan's Mitsui & Co and
Mitsubishi Corp, and said the Japanese would help in
raising competitive financing.
Origin said it would use the funds to develop the
liquefaction facilities on Curtis Island near Gladstone in
Queensland. Funding would be drawn down progressively after a
final investment decision on the second phase of the project.
The APLNG project involves development of reserves in the
Surat and Bowen Basins, a gas transmission pipeline and a
multi-train LNG facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone.
Commercial lenders in the deal include Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria,
Bank of China, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, DBS Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank, Origin
said.