版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Orior appoints Ricarda Demarmels as Group CFO

Jan 8 Orior AG :

* Apppoints Ricarda Demarmels as Group CFO

* She will succeed long-standing CFO Helene Weber-Dubi in April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
