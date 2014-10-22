版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 22日 星期三 13:17 BJT

BRIEF-Orior AG says Daniel Lutz takes over as CEO in February 2015

Oct 22 Orior AG

* Says Daniel Lutz becomes new group CEO of Orior AG

* Says Daniel Lutz will take over at Orior in Feb. 2015

* Says until then, group will continue to be led on an interim basis by Bruno de Gennaro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐