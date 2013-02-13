版本:
Coeur d'Alene Mines makes C$384 mln rival bid for Orko Silver

Feb 13 Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp said it proposed to buy Orko Silver Corp for about C$384 million ($383 million), nearly two months after First Majestic Silver Corp made an offer for the company.

Orko said its board determined that Coeur's offer was a "superior proposal" to that of First Majestic.

Coeur proposes to pay C$2.70 per Orko share, a 26 percent premium to the stock's Tuesday close of C$2.14 on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

