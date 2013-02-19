First Majestic withdraws from battle for Orko Silver

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 10
Feb 19 First Majestic Silver Corp said it would not match a rival offer made by Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp for Orko Silver Corp.
First Majestic, which had been competing with the largest U.S. silver miner to gain control of Orko's Mexico-based La Preciosa project, had to match the offer by Tuesday.
Orko has to pay C$11.6 million termination fee to First Majestic.
"By increasing the offer beyond our previous bid, the economics of the La Preciosa project drop below our minimum requirements for a rate of return and financial payback to our shareholders," First Majestic Chief executive Keith Neumeyer said.
Coeur offered to buy Orko for C$2.70 per share in cash and stock last week, topping First Majestic's bid. First Majestic's all-stock offer was worth C$2.72 per share when it was made on Dec. 16.
Orko's board said it backed Coeur's more cash-rich offer as superior to that from First Majestic.
La Preciosa in Mexico's Durango state is Orko's only mine. First Majestic owns two mines close to La Preciosa.
