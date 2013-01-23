Ormat warns of Q4, 2012 loss on California plant charge

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 5
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
JERUSALEM Jan 23 Israel's Ormat Industries warned of a fourth-quarter loss after its U.S. unit said it would record a pre-tax charge of up to $230 million for the impairment to the company's power plant in California.
Ormat, a producer of geothermal energy, expects to post a provision for impairment of $140-$150 million - $110 million for its California plant and another $30-$40 million for a second plant in Nevada, it said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
"The net impact after tax from these provisions will be a substantial decline in the company's net profit, which will bring the company to a loss for the year and the fourth quarter," Ormat said.
Its unit, Ormat Technologies said its North Brawley, California geothermal field has been much more difficult to operate than other fields, and the power plant has been unable to reach its design capacity of 50 MW. It has instead been operating at capacities between 20 MW and 33 MW.
"This generation level has been achieved following significant additional capital expenditures and higher than anticipated operating costs," the company said.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,659 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. "Markets will be watching for signs of a pick up in physical activity in China now Q1 and all its credit restraints of the last couple of weeks recede," said Kingdom Futures in a report. "People will look
HOUSTON, April 5 Nearly a century after Chevron Corp amassed the No. 2 stake in America's largest oilfield, Chief Executive John Watson is hitting the accelerator on developing the company's vast Permian Basin holdings.