Geothermal energy firm Ormat Industries swings to a profit in Q4

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
TEL AVIV, March 13 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a profit in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher revenue and after the year-earlier period was hit by an impairment charge.
Ormat on Thursday reported a quarterly net profit of $7.7 million, compared with a loss of $187.8 million a year earlier.
In the fourth quarter of 2012 Ormat reported a loss due a large impairment charge recorded by its U.S. subsidiary Ormat Technologies relating to a power plant in California.
Revenue rose to $130.9 million from $116.1 million due to higher sales of electricity as a new power plant in Kenya came on line, as well as higher sales of products to new customers.
The company declared a dividend of $6 million or 0.18 shekel a share after paying a similar dividend in December.
Ormat Technologies last month reported fourth-quarter net profit of $8.2 million on revenue of $130.9 million.
* Sinclair broadcast group announces agreement to purchase Bonten Media Group tv stations
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock