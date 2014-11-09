Israel's Ormat Industries Q3 profit dips, revenue rises

JERUSALEM Nov 9 Israeli geothermal energy
producer Ormat Industries reported lower quarterly
profit as higher financial expenses offset an increase in
revenue.
Ormat said on Sunday it earned 8 cents a share in the third
quarter, compared with 11 cents a share a year earlier. Boosted
by sales of electricity, revenue grew to $141.5 million from
$130.7 million. Financial expenses rose by $3.6 million.
Ormat is the parent of United States-based Ormat
Technologies, which last week reported third-quarter
earnings per share of 36 cents, up from 28 cents a share, on a
7.3 percent rise in revenue to $140.2 million.
Last month, Ormat Technologies said it was considering a
corporate restructuring that would end control by Ormat
Industries through a merger of the two companies. The deal would
result in the delisting of Ormat Industries from the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)