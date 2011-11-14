Ormat Ind makes Q3 loss on higher financing costs

BRIEF-Coty CEO Camillo Pane comments on non-core portfolio brand divestitures
* CEO Camillo Pane says seek to divest non-core portfolio of brands that represent 6-8 percent of combined portfolio of revenue - media call Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV Nov 14 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries swung to a loss in the third quarter, despite higher revenue, due to a rise in financing expenses and losses from derivatives.
Ormat posted a third-quarter net loss of $1 million compared with a net profit of $12.2 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to $110.8 million from $102.3 million.
Ormat recorded extraordinary losses of $3.5 million in the 2011 quarter from a decline in value of financial assets and shekel/dollar derivative transactions. This compares with extraordinary gains of $31.4 million a year ago.
Financing expenses rose to $23.9 million from $11.3 million a year earlier due to a loss from interest rate lock transactions related to a loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy and higher interest rate payments.
Ormat -- which builds geothermal recovered energy-based power plants, usually using equipment that it designs and manufactures -- is the parent of Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies had third-quarter net profit of $1 million on revenue of $110.8 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Erica Billingham)
