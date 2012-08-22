版本:
Israel's Ormat Industries posts loss on power plant writedown

TEL AVIV Aug 22 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries moved to a loss in the second quarter despite higher revenue due to the writedown in the value of a U.S. power plant.

Ormat said on Wednesday it posted a quarterly net loss of $1.6 million, compared with a profit of $7.6 million a year earlier. Revenue grew to $129.8 million from $106.3 million boosted by higher sales of electricity and of products.

The company posted an $18 million loss in the quarter due to the decline in the value of its North Brawley geothermal plant in California, which has not yet reached full output.

Ormat is the parent of U.S.-based Ormat Technologies , which last week reported second quarter earnings per share of 19 cents on revenue of $129.8 million.

