Israel's Ormat Industries swings to second-quarter profit

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israeli geothermal energy producer Ormat Industries swung to a profit in the second quarter, having been hit by a writedown in the value of a U.S. power plant in the corresponding period last year.
Ormat said on Tuesday that it made a net profit of $16 million in the quarter, compared with a $1.6 million loss in the April-June period in 2012.
Revenue grew to $154.7 million from $129.8 million, boosted by sales of electricity and generation products such as turbines.
The company posted an $18 million loss in the second quarter of 2012 after a fall in the value of its North Brawley geothermal plant in California.
Ormat is the parent of United States-based Ormat Technologies, which last week reported second-quarter earnings per share of 55 cents, up from 19 cents a share, on a 20.5 percent rise in revenue to $152.7 million.
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2penAuU) Further company coverage: