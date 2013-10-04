Ormet says shutting Ohio aluminum smelter immediately

NEW YORK Oct 4 Ormet Corp will
shutter its aluminum smelter in Hannibal, Ohio, immediately
after the state power regulator denied the company's request for
a major change in its power supply and prices, the company said
on Friday.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in February, said it would not reopen the plant
unless it secured lower-priced power and aluminum prices
recovered.
The power regulator's ruling was made on Wednesday.
Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange are
around $1,850 per tonne, below the cost of production for a
large portion of the global smelting capacity.