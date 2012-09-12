Ormet to cut output at Burnside alumina refinery

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 U.S. aluminum producer Ormet
Corp said it was cutting back operations at its
Burnside alumina refinery in Louisiana, due to high power costs
and low global prices that have also forced it to shutter part
of its aluminium production.
A small producer on the global scale, Ormet joins industry
heavyweights Rusal, Alcoa and Norsk Hydro
to cut output as a growing production base in China's
north west, fuelled by power subsidies, forces the closure of
higher cost operations in the West.
"The dramatic increase of the cost of electricity in Ohio
over the past several years, in addition to the current aluminum
market, have forced Ormet to significantly downsize its
operations while exploring strategic alternatives," the company
said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Ormet has warned its 250 Burnside employees they may face
job losses. The plant has production capacity of around 540,000
metric tons of alumina a year. Alumina is a key ingredient for
making aluminium. In late August, Ormet said it was paring
operations at its Hannibal smelter, which has an annual capacity
of 271,000 metric tons of aluminium, to four potlines.
As recently as March, Ormet reopened its Burnside alumina
refinery which was closed for five years due to low alumina
prices.
In May, it formed a joint venture with Trafigura
to buy bauxite, alumina and aluminum projects as the Swiss
trading house looked to bulk up its aluminium business.
Aluminium prices hit three-year lows below $1,830
last month, but have since rebounded 13 percent on expectations
of monetary easing around the world.