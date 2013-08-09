版本:
BRIEF-Ormonde Mining says received unsolicited approach from Almonty Industries

Aug 9 Ormonde Mining PLC : * Received an unsolicited approach from Almonty Industries Inc * Proposal to acquire Ormonde in a share for share exchange valuing the Ormonde

shares at £0.057 * Offer of 1 Almonty share for every 12.2 Ormonde share * Board considers approach from Almonty to be speculative,
