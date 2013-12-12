Canada's CPPIB acquires minority stake in France's Orpea

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 11 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB) said on Tuesday it has invested 320.8 million euro
($442.4 million) to acquire a 15 percent stake in nursing home
operator Orpea as it bets on the French company's
growth prospects in Europe and overseas.
CPPIB, one of Canada's top pension fund managers with over
C$192.8 billion ($181.70 billion) in assets under management, is
buying the shares from Orpea's founder Jean-Claude Marian and
Santé Finance et Investissement.
The pension fund has also agreed to underwrite a 100 million
euro equity issue by Orpea. The care home operator, which plans
to expand into China and other markets, intends to use proceeds
from the offering to fund its international growth program.
"We are de-risking the deal for the company and that speaks
to our conviction around the company's growth opportunities and
our desire to back them by providing capital beyond just buying
a part of the founder' stake," said Scott Lawrence, the head of
Relationship Investments at CPPIB, in an interview.
In April, Orpea outlined plans to expand into China - its
first market outside Europe - to capitalize on the needs of an
ageing population expected to boom in the coming decades. At the
time, Orpea said it was creating a Chinese division in order to
start building nursing homes in major cities like Shanghai and
Beijing.
Orpea has been seeking to expand abroad in recent years as
legislation has made it harder to obtain authorization to set up
new homes in its domestic market, which already has significant
and varied provisions for the elderly.
Lawrence said the deal came together following active talks
with Marian's advisors over the last few months. Marian, who is
keeping an 8 percent stake in the company, will continue in his
role as chairman of the company's board.
Founded in 1989, Orpea operates some 339 facilities in
France - where it competes with Medica, Le Noble Age
and Korian - and about 92 centers in Spain,
Italy, Belgium and Switzerland. It is one of Europe's leading
providers of skilled nursing, post-acute care, rehabilitation
and psychiatric services.
"We are very careful about picking long-term partners and in
this specific niche, Orpea's our horse and we will do everything
we can to foster their growth and support them," said Lawrence.
"You won't see us making a bunch of different investments around
the world to compete with Orpea, as they're the group we will be
devoting resources toward."