BRIEF-Orphee SA reports Q3 net loss of 1.4 mln Swiss francs

Nov 14 Orphee SA :

* Q1-Q3 revenue 15 million Swiss francs versus 10.6 million Swiss franc year ago

* Q3 operating loss 900,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 700,000 Swiss francs year ago

* Q3 net loss 1.4 million Swiss francs versus profit of 400,000 Swiss francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
