BRIEF-Orphee SA reports Q3 net loss of 1.4 mln Swiss francs

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
Nov 14 Orphee SA :
* Q1-Q3 revenue 15 million Swiss francs versus 10.6 million Swiss franc year ago
* Q3 operating loss 900,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 700,000 Swiss francs year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.4 million Swiss francs versus profit of 400,000 Swiss francs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.