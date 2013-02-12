版本:
India investigating kickbacks in Finmeccanica deal- defence ministry source

NEW DELHI Feb 12 India is investigating the payment of kickbacks linked to the purchase of a dozen helicopters from Italian state-controlled defence group Finmeccanica and could put off the deal, an Indian Defence Ministry official said.

The official, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the information, said 40 million rupee ($744,000) kickbacks were under investigation by Indian law enforcement agencies.
