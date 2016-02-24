Former White House official, Citi banker Orszag joins Lazard

Feb 24 Investment bank Lazard Ltd has
hired former White House official Peter Orszag to help advise
companies on mergers.
Orszag joins from Citigroup Inc, where he served as
vice chairman of corporate and investment banking since 2011,
Lazard said on Wednesday.
He will become a managing director and vice chairman of
investment banking at Lazard starting in May.
Prior to joining Wall Street, Orszag served as a budget
director in the Obama administration.
During the administration of President Bill Clinton, Orszag
was a special assistant to the president for economic policy and
a senior economist.
He was also a distinguished visiting fellow at the Council
on Foreign Relations.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Alistair Bell)