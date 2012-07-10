Orthofix to pay $5.2 million to settle bribery charges

July 10 Medical device maker Orthofix
International NV will pay $5.2 million to settle
charges that its Mexican subsidiary paid bribes to government
officials to obtain sales contracts with hospitals, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said.
The SEC alleged the company's Promeca subsidiary regularly
paid bribes, referred to as "chocolates," in the form of cash,
laptop computers, televisions and appliances in a scheme that
yielded nearly $5 million in illegal profits for the unit over a
period of seven years.
Shares of Orthofix fell 11 cents, or less than 1 percent, to
$40.94 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq.