Spinal products maker Orthofix to pay $30 mln in fraud case

WASHINGTON Nov 2 Orthofix International NV has agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations that it paid illegal kickbacks to physicians, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The company, which makes products for spinal surgeries, used kickbacks like sham consulting agreements to persuade physicians to use the company's products, the department said.

