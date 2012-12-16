BRIEF-Orthofix concludes bone growth stimulator investigation

BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO says debt reduction is key priority
* CEO Donald Lindsay says would like to get debt down below $5 billion; could get there by year end
Dec 16 Orthofix International NV : * Concludes bone growth stimulator investigation * It has resolved all matters related to the investigation of its bone growth
stimulation business. * Says as part of the resolution, the court imposed a five-year term of
probation, during which the co must continue to comply with the terms of its
previously-executed corporate integrity agreement * Consistant with previously announced agreement ,it will pay about $43 million
to resolve all civil and criminal matters, which included a plea to
obstruction of a June 2008 federal audit; charges were recorded in Q1 2011 * Says this final settlement also includes the resolution of a related qui tam
complaint filed against the co
