UPDATE 1-Orthofix settles DoJ probe on bone devices

* Says would pay $34 mln to settle investigation
* Says unit to plead guilty to obstructing a federal audit
June 7 Medical device maker Orthofix
International NV will pay about $34 million to settle a
probe by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning the promotion
and marketing of its bone growth devices.
The company's unit would also plead guilty to obstructing a
federal audit and pay a fine of $7.8 million, subject to
approval by a U.S. federal court, according to a regulatory
filing.
Orthofix, which sells the Physio-Stim bone growth
stimulator, has already recorded a charge of $43 million in the
first quarter of 2011 in anticipation of these settlements.
The U.S. Department of Justice issued subpoenas in April
2009 seeking information related to these devices, according to
Orthofix's regulatory filing from last month.