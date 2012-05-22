OSC charges Sino-Forest, former execs with fraud

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces CFO change
* Pierre Lemoine is no longer employed by company effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 22 The Ontario Securities Commission, Canada's most powerful securities regulator, laid fraud charges on Tuesday against Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp and some of its former executives.
The charges come nearly a year after a short-seller's allegations that the then-Toronto-listed company had exaggerated the size of its forestry holdings in China.
The OSC alleged Sino-Forest and members of its overseas management engaged in numerous "deceitful and dishonest courses of conduct" connected with the purported purchase and sale of timber in China. It also alleges certain former company executives attempted to mislead the OSC's investigation.
March 3 Investment manager Orbis Investment Management Ltd on Friday disclosed a stake of about 2.8 percent in U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc, and said it intends to support hedge fund Elliott Management Corp in its proxy battle against the company.
* Starbucks will issue its first yen-denominated bonds by the end of the month, possibly raising over 50 billion yen ($436 million) - Nikkei