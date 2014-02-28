Oscar favorite 'Frozen' leads red-hot animation field

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 28 The first Academy Award for
an animated feature film was a special honor given to Walt
Disney in 1939 for the innovation of "Snow White and the Seven
Dwarfs." Child actress Shirley Temple presented Disney with a
full-sized gold Oscar statuette and seven miniature ones.
The studio founded by the animation pioneer, Walt Disney
Animation Studios, has never won the Oscar for best animated
feature, a category created in 2002. That is expected to change
on Sunday, as the studio's hit "Frozen" is the favorite in a
race that has become as diverse as Hollywood's animation
industry.
"Frozen" will compete for Oscar gold with films that include
box office hits "The Croods," a caveman comedy from DreamWorks
Animation SKG, and the yellow minions of Universal
Pictures' "Despicable Me 2," produced by relative newcomer
Illumination Entertainment.
"It's a tremendously vibrant competitive landscape," said
Illumination Chief Executive Officer Chris Meledandri.
A larger number of players creating high-quality animated
films helps everyone in the business, he said, because it raises
enthusiasm for the genre and brings a wider group of people to
theaters beyond the typical family filmgoers.
"Audiences remain urgently interested in the medium,"
Meledandri said. "It continues to expand our collective
audience."
Last year, five studios including Walt Disney Co's
famed Pixar unit distributed animated films that generated $100
million or more at U.S. and Canadian theaters, six if Disney
Animation Studios and Pixar are counted separately. This year,
the biggest movie at the domestic box office is Warner Bros'
animated "The Lego Movie," which has earned nearly $280 million
worldwide in three weeks.
Another animated film, "The Nut Job" from Open Road Films, a
joint venture of theater chains AMC Entertainment and Regal
Entertainment, ranks third on domestic charts this year.
Animated films also draw crowds of moviegoers in foreign
markets that are increasingly important to Hollywood. "The
opportunities and interest and appetite for animation around the
world is very big," DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg
said. "These are great stories. They are appreciated everywhere
they go, and they go everywhere."
The three biggest box office hits among this year's animated
Oscar contenders - "Frozen," "Despicable Me 2" and "The Croods"
- have rung up more than $2.5 billion in worldwide ticket sales
combined. Two smaller films, "The Wind Rises" from Japanese
animator Hayao Miyazaki and French-language entry "Ernest &
Celestine," round out the nominees.
BUILDING WITH LEGO
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros, the studio built with
the help of Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters, had
not been a major player in big-screen animation since its 2006
Oscar winner "Happy Feet." A year ago, the studio announced it
created an animation consortium with the goal of releasing one
animated feature a year, starting with "The Lego Movie." A
"Lego" sequel is now planned for 2017.
"The Lego Movie has fueled our excitement to create more
animated films," said Greg Silverman, president of creative
development and worldwide production for Warner Bros.
Studios gravitate toward animated films because the big ones
become franchises that produce characters that yield revenues
beyond the box office. On Monday, DreamWorks announced plans for
live entertainment "Shrek" attractions in six cities.
The musical soundtrack for "Frozen" and Oscar-nominated
anthem "Let It Go" by Idina Menzel have sold more than 1 million
copies each.
With so many studios jostling for screens at the movie
theaters, not every animated film succeeded. DreamWorks' 2013
release "Turbo," which generated $83 million in domestic ticket
sales, forced it to take a $13.5 million impairment charge, the
company said on Tuesday.
"Turbo faced one of the most competitive feature film
environments we have seen," DreamWorks CEO Katzenberg said on a
conference call with industry analysts.
"Frozen," which has generated more than $980 million in
worldwide ticket sales, cemented a resurgence for Walt Disney
Animation Studios, which despite Disney's rich history in
animation became overshadowed by its corporate sibling, Pixar.
The studio founded by Steve Jobs has won seven Oscars in 12
years for blockbusters including "Finding Nemo," "Up" and
"Brave." This year, Pixar was shut out of the Oscar nominations
for the second time in three years.
'A REAL HUNGER'
The filmmakers behind "Frozen," the story of royal sisters
in an icy kingdom, sought to build on Disney's legacy of classic
musical fairy tales, said Andrew Millstein, executive vice
president and general manager of Walt Disney Animation Studios.
The genre had fallen out of favor since 1990s Disney hits like
"Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King."
"We felt there was a real hunger for these kind of stories,"
he said, ones that had a "timelessness and relevance" and were
also "heartfelt, comedic, with great music."
Illumination scored its first two Oscar nominations for
"Despicable Me 2," for animated feature and original song for
Pharrell Williams' "Happy." The film was made for $76 million,
half of what Disney spent on "Frozen."
Working with a lower budget fueled creativity, Illumination
CEO Meledandri said, because the filmmakers did not need to
worry about reeling in outsized box office returns. "We were
able to take certain risks that we would not have been able to
take if there were twice as much financial pressure on us," he
said.
"Despicable 2" became a blockbuster with $970 million in
global ticket sales. Comcast Corp's Universal plans to
release three Illumination films through 2017, including a
"Despicable" sequel and a remake of Dr. Seuss classic "How the
Grinch Stole Christmas."
Once the Oscars are over, a new parade of animated offerings
will begin, starting with DreamWorks' "Mr. Peabody & Sherman" on
March 7. Other coming releases are DreamWorks' "How to Train
Your Dragon 2," a "Rio" sequel from Fox, and "Big Hero 6" from
Disney Animation.
Even DisneyToon Studios, a unit that specialized in
direct-to-DVD films, is gearing up to hit the big screen again.
Its "Planes: Fire and Rescue," a sequel to last year's hit film
"Planes," is scheduled for release on July 18.