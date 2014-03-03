RPT-'Frozen' wins best animated feature Oscar

LOS ANGELES, March 2 The blockbuster movie, "Frozen," a Walt Disney Animation Studios musical fairy tale about the bond between two royal sisters in an icy Scandinavian kingdom, won the Oscar on Sunday for best animated feature film.

The win is the first in the category for Walt Disney Animation Studios, the animation house founded by the man who pioneered the genre. The animated feature category was created in 2002 and has been dominated by Disney-owned Pixar, which has won it seven times but failed to win a nomination this year for the second time in three years.