Kodak woes draw Oscar theater jabs

LOS ANGELES Feb 26 The bankruptcy of
Eastman Kodak, the once-dominant American film icon
whose name was yanked from the Oscars telecast, provided
irresistible fodder for Academy Awards host Billy Crystal on
Sunday.
Crystal welcomed the audience to the "beautiful Chapter 11
theater!" as he kicked off the awards show. Later, he called the
3,400-seat Hollywood venue the "your-name-here" theater.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced
last week it was removing Kodak's name from the Oscars telecast.
Kodak filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization earlier
this year. The company's star began to fade in the late 1990s as
digital technology began chipping away at its century-long
stronghold on film distribution.
Kodak had signed a $74 million deal in 2000 for naming
rights for the venue that hosts the Academy Awards and also
houses a production of Cirque du Soleil.
The Oscar deal was an enormous marketing opportunity for
Kodak's brand because the Academy Awards annually is the second
most-watched event on TV behind football's Super Bowl. Last
year's telecast was viewed by 37.6 million people.
But under bankruptcy law, the company was able to reject the
remainder of its 20-year commitment and get its name removed
from the theater immediately.