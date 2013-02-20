Oscar voting closes after fierce studio campaigns

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 19 Voting for Sunday's Oscars,
the highest honors in the movie industry, closed on Tuesday
evening after a big spending campaign by Hollywood studios and
the first online balloting system in the 85-year history of the
Academy Awards.
More than 5,800 movie industry professionals who are
members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences were
invited to vote in 24 Oscar categories, starting on Feb. 8 and
ending at 5 p.m. PST on Tuesday (0100 GMT On Wednesday).
The results will be tabulated at a secret location by
accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, who deliver the
envelopes with the winners' names from backstage at the Feb. 24
Oscars ceremony, televised live from Hollywood.
With the races for Best Picture, Director, Actress and
Supporting Actor considered too close to call by awards pundits,
movie studios have been blasting newspapers, radio, trade
publications and television with promotions for their nominees.
The Los Angeles Times estimated that Warner Bros.,
the studio behind "Argo," and Walt Disney Co, which is
distributing "Lincoln," had spent about $10 million each in
Oscar campaigns in recent weeks. The two movies are locked in a
tight contest for the top Oscar prize - Best Picture.
PricewaterhouseCoopers say there has never been a security
breach in the secret voting in the 79 years it has worked with
the Academy on the balloting process.
This year, the accounting firm faced another challenge - the
introduction of online voting for the first time, alongside the
option of traditional paper ballots mailed out to Academy
members around the world.
"It's a very robust system with a number of security
features," Rick Rosas, who has worked on the Oscars with
PricewaterhouseCoopers since 2001, told Reuters of the
electronic method.
He said more than half of the Academy's members voted
online.
The online system was hit by glitches and complaints from
some of the Academy's members, most of whom are over 50 years
old, when the system went live in December for Oscar nomination
choices.
Some members reported problems with passwords and user names
and voting for Oscar nominations was extended by 24 hours. The
Academy later reported a high turnout of voters.
The move to electronic voting is aimed at speeding up the
Academy Awards process, especially for members who work or live
overseas.
Steven Spielberg's presidential drama "Lincoln" goes into
Sunday's Oscar ceremony with a leading 12 nominations, including
Best Picture, followed by "Life of Pi" with 11, musical "Les
Miserables" and comedy "Silver Linings Playbook" with eight
apiece, and Iran hostage thriller "Argo" with seven.