Nestle's buyout of Osem seen completed on April 20

TEL AVIV, April 14 Nestle's acquisition
of Israel's largest listed foodmaker Osem Investments
is expected to be completed on April 20, Osem said on Thursday.
The completion of the deal on this date is contingent on
receiving the merger certificate on April 17, as is currently
expected, Osem said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock
Exchange.
Nestle in February offered 3.3 billion shekels ($871.5
million), or 82.5 shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does
not own in a deal valuing the company at 9.13 billion shekels.
The Swiss food giant already owns 63.7 percent of the
company, while institutions hold 7 percent.
($1 = 3.7865 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)