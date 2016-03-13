Israeli foodmaker Osem Q4 net profit, sales slip

JERUSALEM, March 13 Israeli foodmaker Osem
Investments reported a 6.7 percent drop in quarterly
net profit, weighed down by price reductions and lower sales.
Osem, Israel's third-largest food producer and 63.7 percent
owned by Swiss food giant Nestle, said on Sunday it
earned 90.4 million shekels ($23 million) in the fourth quarter,
down from 96.9 million a year earlier.
Sales slipped 2.9 percent to 1 billion shekels due to
discounts, promotions and price reductions.
Nestle last month offered 3.3 billion shekels, or 82.5
shekels per share, for the Osem shares it does not own in a deal
that would value the company at 9.13 billion shekels.
Minority shareholders are slated to vote on the offer later
this week. An Israeli consultancy last week advised
institutional investors, which hold 7 percent of Osem to oppose
the deal, saying Nestle's offer was too low. Osem rejected the
argument and said the terms of the deal are fair.
($1 = 3.8780 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)