Israel's Osem Q4 net profit up 18.6 pct, sales up

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
TEL AVIV, March 17 Israeli food maker Osem Investments posted an 18.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit due to higher sales, efficiency measures and lower financing expenses.
Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle , said on Monday fourth-quarter net profit rose to 90.4 million shekels ($26.11 million) from 76.2 million a year earlier.
Sales rose 2.4 percent to 1.04 billion shekels.
Osem said the rise was due to deeper penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new sectors in Israel and abroad and steps to boost efficiency and cut costs. ($1 = 3.4623 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.