Israel's Osem Q3 net profit, sales up

TEL AVIV Nov 23 Israeli food maker Osem
Investments said on Sunday its quarterly net profit
edged up 0.7 percent as the timing of the Jewish holidays this
year boosted sales.
Osem, 63.7 percent owned by Swiss food company Nestle
, said on Sunday third-quarter net profit rose to 102
million shekels ($26.5 million) from 101.3 million a year
earlier.
Quarterly sales rose 4.2 percent to 1.13 billion shekels as
the Jewish holidays this year fell mostly in October, providing
consumers with more shopping days ahead of the holidays, Osem
said.
It also attributed the improved profitability to deeper
penetration of Nestle products, an expansion into new activities
in Israel and abroad, new products and efficiency measures.
(1 US dollar = 3.8535 Israeli shekel)
